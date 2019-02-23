Richard Havig
Richard O. Havig, age 81, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Feb. 18, 2019, at a local hospital.
Viewing is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 28 from 2-6 p.m. and Friday, March 1 from 9-11:30 p.m. at Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home.
Memorial service will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 1 at Zion Lutheran Church, 101 W. 10th St. The Dalles.
Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
Kay Osborne
Kay Marie (Still) Osborne, age 58, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at home Feb. 18, 2019. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. A family directed celebration of life will be held Sunday, March 3 from 1-4 p.m. at The Dalles Eagles Lodge.
