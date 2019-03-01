Carol Barnum
Carol Elaine Barnum passed away on Feb. 7, 2019, at Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, Ore. Carol was born on Aug. 10, 1941, and was 77 years of age at the time of her passing. A memorial service will be held on March 20 at Gateway Church, 1111 Dry Hollow Road, The Dalles. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Heidi Parrish
Adalheid M. “Heidi” Parrish passed away on Feb. 25, 2019, at the Oregon Veterans’ Home in The Dalles, Ore. Heidi was born on April 28, 1935, and was 83 years of age at the time of her passing. A viewing will be held at noon on Friday, March 8; a service and reception will follow at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., respectively. All will be held at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. Inurnment will be private at Pine Grove Butte Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Doris Perreault
Doris Eva Perreault passed away on Feb. 16, 2019, at Skyline Hospital in White Salmon, Wash. Doris was born on July 6, 1927, and was 91 years of age at the time of her passing. A Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 12 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1501 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. Everyone is invited to join the family for a light lunch and social time at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., immediately following the service. A private burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. Memorials may be made in Doris’ name to the American Cancer Society, St. Mary’s Catholic Church New Church Building fund or to the Hood River Adult Center, c/o Anderson’s Tribute Center. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Karen Polehn
Karen M. Polehn, age 55, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., and her dog Steve, passed away near her home on Feb. 24, 2019. A service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church on March 8 at 1 p.m. Donations in Karen’s name can be made to Zion Lutheran Church. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
