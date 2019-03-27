Lilo Moran
Vaililo L. “Lilo” Moran passed away on March 15, 2019, in Richland, Wash. Lilo was born on March 9, 1971, and was 48 years of age at the time of her passing. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 29 at Anderson’s Tribute Center. Interment will be at Idlewilde Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to assist with funeral costs can be made at www.gofundme.com/g6ygvg-medical. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
June Davis
June Rosemund Davis passed away on March 8, 2019, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital in Hood River, Ore. June was born on May 27, 1926, and was 92 years of age at the time of her passing. Services to honor and celebrate June’s life are planned for 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 6 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Graveside Rites will follow at the Pine Grove Butte Cemetery. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Donna Courtney
Donna Kay (Barquin) Courtney passed away on Feb. 22, 2019, at Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles, Ore. Donna was born Jan. 30, 1944, and was 75 years of age at the time of her passing. A time to celebrate Donna’s life and mourn her passing is planned for 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 30 at The Civic Auditorium, 323 E. Fourth St., The Dalles. Memorials can be made to Columbia Basin Care Foundation or American Lung Association in care of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center Celilo Chapel. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
James Young
James V. Young, age 76, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away on March 16, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 30 at Spencer, Libby & Powell Chapel, The Dalles. Burial will follow at St. Peters Cemetery, The Dalles.
