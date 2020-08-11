Behrouz Anthony Peters, age 47, a resident of Rolfe, Iowa, died on Aug. 1, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Steven M. McKercher, age 76, a resident of Tygh Valley, Ore, passed away at home Aug. 4, 2020. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Steven R. King, age 71, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died at his home Aug. 6, 2020. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Michael D. Marguand, age 68, died in Maupin, Ore., on Aug. 6, 2020. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Larry Allen Dietrich died on Aug. 7, 2020, at Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital. Larry was born on May 28, 1947, and was 73 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River.
Barbara Jeanne Issel died on Aug. 7, 2020, at the Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital. Barbara was born on March 27, 1939, and was 81 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River.
Jack Rudd died on Aug. 7, 2020, in Hood River, Ore. Jack was born on May 6, 1943, and was 77 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River.
Nancy Sauer, age 76, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away at a local hospital Aug. 7, 2020. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in Care of arrangements.
John Allen died on Aug. 8, 2020, at The Oregon Veterans' Home of The Dalles, Ore. John was born Aug. 19, 1948, and was 71 years old at the time of his death. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles.
Charles "Lee" Moore died on Aug. 8, 2020, at his home in Hood River, Ore. Charles was born on April 11, 1934, and was 86 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River.
Lawrence "Larry" Otis Thomas died on Aug. 8, 2020, at Hawks Ridge in Hood River, Ore. Larry was born on June 19, 1923, and was 97 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River.
Shirley Gretz died on Aug. 9, 2020, at her home in Hood River, Ore. Shirley was born on Feb. 5, 1941, and was 79 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River.
James Campbell Jones died on Aug. 9, 2020, in Hood River, Ore. James was born on June 18, 1941, and was 79 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River.
Diane J. Rutherford died on Aug. 9, 2020, at the Oregon Veterans Home in The Dalles, Ore. Diane was born on Feb. 4, 1946, and was 74 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles.
Marilyn Wilsey died on Aug. 9, 2020, at Oregon Veterans' Home in The Dalles, Ore. Marilyn was born on Jan. 1, 1935, and was 85 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles.