Darlene Elaine Ranslam, longtime resident of The Dalles, Ore., died on July 8, 2020. She was born May 5, 1939.
John A. Anthony, age 95, a resident of The Oregon Veterans Home, died on July 10, 2020. Arrangements in care of Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home. Plans are being made for burial with Military Honors at Willamette National Cemetery.
Gene Tetherow Byers, age 87, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died on July 14, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. There are no public services planned.
Gary Lee Clark, age 72, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died on July 15, 2020. Burial with Navy Honors will be held 1:30 p.m. on Friday, July 24 at Willamette National Cemetery, Portland, Ore. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Nelson Ray Martin died in a motorcycle accident on July 15, 2020, near Rowena, Ore. Nelson was born on Dec. 26, 1977, in Hood River, Ore., and was 42 years of age at the time of his death. A gathering is planned from 4-6 p.m., Friday, July 24 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Attendees can write a special note, paste special picture or place a memento on Nelson’s casket, which will be cremated with him. If you are unable to be present and would like to have your note or picture placed with Nelson, email it to ATC@gorge.net before 4 p.m. on July 24. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 25 at Anderson’s Tribute Center; graveside rites and urn committal will immediately follow at Idlewilde Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, only 50 attendees are allowed in-doors and 100 outdoors, social distanced with face coverings. All services will be shared via Anderson’s Facebook Live page. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Virginia S. Hale died on July 16, 2020, at her home in The Dalles, Ore. Virginia was born on Aug. 6, 1943, 76 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles.Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Debra Kaye Boyce, age 63, resident of The Dalles, died on July 17, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements. A family directed memorial will be held at a later date; details will be posted on the Spencer, Libby & Powell website once finalized.
Henry “Hank” Jones, 73, of Hood River, Ore., and formerly of Springfield, Ohio, died on July 18, 2020, at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland, Ore. A digital service is pending and will be announced soon. Memorials may be made in Hank’s name to NNEMAP Food Pantry (https://www.nnemappantry.org/give/). Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Russell “Russ” Winslow died on July 19, 2020, at his home surrounded by family in Hood River, Ore. Russell was born on November 23, 1936 and was 83 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Verlie Magnolia Roark died on July 20, 2020. She was born on Oct. 9, 1918. Faith Chapel Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.