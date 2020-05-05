Kenneth Michael Eldred-Tate, age 31, resident of Hood River, Ore., died on April 22, 2020. Arrangements are pending and in care of Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home.
Bobby Begay, age 51, resident of The Dalles, Ore., died April 24, 2020. Burial was April 27 at Pine Creek Cemetery, Roosevelt, Wash.
W. Boyd Jacobsen, age 97, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died on April 26, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Theodore “Ted” Eugene Wells died on April 28, 2020, at his home in Hood River, Ore. Ted was born on June 23, 1930, and was 89 years of age at the time of his passing. Services are pending, with arrangements under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Gladys V. Horswill died April 30, 2020, at Pacific Gardens Care Center of Portland, Ore. Gladys was born March 9, 1921, and was 99 years of age at the time of her passing. Services are planned for 10 a.m. (PST) on Thursday, May 7 at Cascade Locks Cemetery with Father Raja of Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church of Stevenson, Wash., will officiate. Being mindful of Oregon Executive orders for public gatherings not to exceed 10 people, her ceremony will be shared via Facebook live on Anderson’s Tribute Center’s Facebook page and a recording of her service will be posted later to www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com on her guestbook.
Charlotte Delia Peters died on April 30, 2020, at Parkhurst Place in Hood River, Ore. Charlotte was born on July 14, 1930, and was 89 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Ivan Earl Solomon was born Sept. 21, 1943, and was 76 years old at the time of his death on May 1, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles, Ore. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Daniel “Dan” Prinzing died on May 1, 2020, at Oregon Veterans’ Home in The Dalles, Ore. Dan was born on Feb. 21, 1934, and was 86 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Melchor Nunez Contreras, age 54, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died on May 3, 2020. Funeral Mass and graveside committal will be held 1 p.m. on Wednesday May 6 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 1222 W 10th St., The Dalles. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.