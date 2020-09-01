Joseph Deem, age 88, died Aug. 10, 2020, at home in Hood River, Ore. He was born on July 22, 1932. A memorial celebration will be held in the fall.
Lois Claire Foust, age 87, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died on Aug. 11, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Sandra Yvette Garrison Geiser, age 85, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died on Aug. 15, 2020. A service to celebrate her life and remember God's promise of resurrection will be held at 1 p.m. on Sept. 19 at Gateway Presbyterian Church, 1111 Dry Hollow Road, The Dalles.
Janet Butzer died on Aug. 17, 2020, at Flagstone Senior Living in The Dalles, Ore. Janet was born on Aug. 24, 1935, and was 84 years of age at the time of her passing. A graveside service will be held at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Ore. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Gilbert Lopez Alcarez Jr., age 56, residence unknown, died on Aug. 22, 2020. Arrangements are pending and are in care of Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home.
Sharon "FISH" Ann Cloud, age 68, a resident of Lyle, Wash., died on Aug. 22, 2020. Funeral and burial services have been held. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Diane Sharon Sexton, age 73, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., died on Aug. 24, 2020. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date, and details will be posted on the Spencer, Libby & Powell website once finalized.
Joe R. Holt Jr. died on Aug. 27, 2020, at his home in Hood River, Ore. Joe was born on Nov. 9, 1936, and was 83 years of age at the time of his passing. A graveside service was held Sept. 1 at Pine Grove Butte Cemetery, 2687 Van Horn Drive, Hood River. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Colleen J. “Ella” Ewald died on Aug. 28, 2020, at Parkhurst Place in Hood River, Ore. Ella was born on March 5, 1928, and was 92 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.