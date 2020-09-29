Gracie Mae Opal Carr died on Sept, 6, 2020, at home in Parkdale, Ore. Gracie was born on May 27, 2020, and was 3 months of age at the time of her passing. A time for family and friends to gather to remember her is planned for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Ore. A committal of mementos and notes will follow at Mountain View Memorial Cemetery, 1235 Tucker Road, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Michael “Mike” J. Broadhead, 75, died on Sept. 15, 2020. Michael was born on June 3, 1945, in Rupert, Idaho. A service will be held be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 4 at The Truck Shop, 3300 Stadleman Drive, Odell, Ore. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Marion Ann Culbertson Plaster died on Sept. 18, 2020, at Parkhurst Place in Hood River, Ore. Ann was born on Dec. 18, 1937, and was 82 years of age at the time of her passing. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Ethel Emily Mauser, age 77, a resident of The Dalles, Ore., passed away Sept. 19, 2020. Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Kenneth Ray “Ken” Tubbs of Hood River, Ore., was born on Oct. 19, 1938, in Washburn, Mo. He died on Sept. 20, 2020, in Nampa, Idaho, at the age of 81 years. A private family gathering will be held. Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, Ore., is in care of arrangements. Share memories of Ken with his family at burnsmortuaryhermiston.com.
Kimiko Akiyama died on Sept. 23, 2020, at Hearthstone at Murrayhill in Beaverton, Ore. Kimi was born on March 29, 1930, and was 90 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Clarice H. Smoot, age 87, a resident of Moro, Ore., died at a local hospital Sept. 24, 2020. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements
Michael-David Wynne, age 28, died near Warm Springs, Ore., on Sept. 25,2020. Spencer, Libby and Powell Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
Grace Diane Hogg died on Sept. 28, 2020, at Hood River Care Center in Hood River, Ore. Diane was born on Dec. 14, 1935, and was 84 years of age at the time of her passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Rickie Hutchison died on Sept. 28, 2020, at his home in Mosier, Ore. Rickie was born on Jan. 12, 1950, and was 70 years of age at the time of his passing. A viewing will be held from 9-11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, followed by a service at 11 a.m. at Anderson’s Tribute Center. Reception will immediately follow. Graveside service with military honors will be at 2:30 p.m. at Pine Grove Butte Cemetery, 2687 Van Horn Drive, Hood River; all welcome. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Scott Miller died on Sept. 28, 2020, at Royalton Place Memory Care in Milwaukee, Ore. Scott was born on Dec. 4, 1943, and was 76 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Dick Van Voast died on Sept. 28, 2020, at his home in Mosier, Ore. Ricky was born on Nov. 24, 1931, and was 88 years of age at the time of his passing. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.