Donna Johnson
Donna Louise Johnson (Frazier) passed away on Feb. 10, 2019, in Hood River, Ore.
A celebration of Donna’s life will be from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday, March 16 in the Community Building at the Hood River County Fairgrounds, 3020 Wy’east Road Hood River. Please join us in sharing memories and celebrate this incredible woman.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.