Doris Perreault 

Doris Eva Perreault passed away on Feb. 16, 2019, at Skyline Hospital in White Salmon, Wash. Doris was born July 6, 1927 in Red Lake Falls, Minn. and was the second oldest of seven children to Dona and Virginia Houle. Doris was 91 years of age at the time of her passing.
She was raised in Red Lake Falls, Minn., where she attended school and church. As a child, she loved visiting her aunt and uncle’s farm in the country during the warm months and ice skating during the long winter months.
In 1943, she met Alfred Perreault on a blind date set up by her good friend, Jeanette Perreault. They married in 1948 in Yakima, Wash. and were married for 63 years until his passing in 2011 at the age of 93. During that time, they lived in Washington and Oregon while Alfred worked on the dams and roads along the Columbia River.
In 1949, their son, Stephen, was born in Ephrata, Wash. and in 1952, their daughter, Jacqueline, was born in Brewster, Wash. The family settled in The Dalles, where Doris raised her children, was a loving wife and mother, and worked many years in food service as a supervisor at Columbia Basin nursing home and the State hospital. After her retirement, Doris enjoyed working as a hostess and cashier at Cousins Restaurant in The Dalles, Ore.
After their retirement, Alfred and Doris enjoyed pulling their trailer south for the winter, spending time in Nevada and Arizona. While in Arizona, they loved fishing for striped bass on a pontoon boat and while in Nevada, they enjoyed visiting Steve and his family … especially the grandkids. While in Nevada, they were always treated to Las Vegas shows and memorable outings. They also loved meeting up with other family members in Arizona to share meals, swim and catch up with Minnesota family news.
Doris took great pleasure in spending time with their grandchildren and enjoyed teaching them knitting, crocheting, cooking, bread and candy making, or any one of a long list of her talents. Alfred and Doris also did a lot of camping, where she was known for making funnel cakes. She was a great cook and very adept at providing a good meal on a shoestring — never wasting a thing!
Doris and Alfred also enjoyed taking their camp trailer out to the Ty Valley fair. There, she would enter her canned fruits, vegetables, meats, fish, fresh vegetable, and her handy work such as quilts, Swedish weaving, dollies and more. She always returned home with many blue ribbons. Doris even earned the title “Queen of the Kitchen” in 2000.
When Doris’ youngest sister, Cecilia, suggested they learn to quilt, her response was, “I don’t think I want to cut up material just to sew it back together.” She did ultimately enjoy many years of quilt making for family, friends and good causes, and became an accomplished quilter.
After Alfred’s death in 2011, Doris moved from The Dalles to her newly built home in Hood River, Ore., to be closer to her family.
In The Dalles, Doris was a member of St. Peters Catholic Church and was involved in the St. Rose Circle for many years. One activity that was close to her heart was making Rosaries to be given to those in need. After moving to Hood River, she attended St. Mary’s Catholic Church and continued her involvement with the women’s Altar Society. She became a Providence Hospital volunteer, helping out at Brookside Manor with her daughter, Jacky.
Doris was also a part of Busy Fingers at the hospital, making hats and blankets for the babies and candy for the annual sale, or anything else that was asked of her. She was happiest when she was busy and did not like to waste time. She also enjoyed volunteering at the FISH Food Bank through the church.
Doris always put her family and friends first. She was always there with love and support, and will be remembered as a kind, loving, giving woman to all who knew her. One example of her kindness was during the time her neighboring homes were being built. She would regularly bake muffins and quickly deliver them to the construction workers while they were still warm.
In recent years, Doris was grateful to her niece, Sandy Sergeant, who invited her to be involved with her quilting group “Sew It Goes Quilting Group.” They made Christmas stockings for the veterans home, Meals on Wheels and foster children. They also made quilts for victims of Hurricane Katrina. Sandy also included Doris for their annual trip to the coast with her quilting group for a few days of sewing, eating and fun. She was also very thankful for her wonderful neighbor, Dana Selin, with whom she shared many meals, enjoyed evening walks around the neighborhood, had tea and cookies on a regular basis, and just watched out for one another. Doris enjoyed a lot of time with Jacky, but especially looked forward to Sunday dinner and Dominoes with Jacky and Randy every week.
Doris is survived by her children, Steve Perreault and wife, Chris, Jacky Koester and husband, Randy; daughter-in-law Kathleen Perreault; grandchildren Lisa Hartley and husband, Scott, Suzanne Johnson and husband, Jeff, Angela Willis and husband, Jon, and Andrew Perreault; great- grandchildren, Bryce Hartley, Elle and Liam Johnson, Chloe, Jackson and Lily Willis.
She is preceded in death by her parents Dona and Virginia Houle; husband, Alfred; and siblings, Aurora, Glady, Madonna, Joann, Cecilia and Lawrence.
A Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday March 12 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Belmont Ave., Hood River. Everyone is invited to join the family for a light lunch and social time at Andersons Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, immediately following the service.
A private burial will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery.
Memorials may be made in Doris’ name to the American Cancer Society, St. Mary’s Catholic Church New Church Building fund or to the Hood River Adult Center C/O Anderson’s Tribute Center.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations) 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River, Oregon 97031. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
