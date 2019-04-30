Elizabeth Holdridge

Elizabeth Ann “Liz” Holdridge passed away on April 22, 2019, in Gresham, Ore., and was 86 years of age. Elizabeth was born on Dec. 20, 1932, in Chillicothe, Mo., to John and Sarah (Cravens) Young. Elizabeth graduated from Hood River High School. Shortly after high school she went to Oregon State University for a couple years.
She married Robert Holdridge, her high school sweetheart, before he went to the Army. After raising her children, she moved back to Hood River to care for her parents.
She worked for many years at Franz Hardware for her very close friends, Pete and Judy Jubitz. They were more like family than friends, and she worked there until the store closed.
Elizabeth really enjoyed her trips to the coast with her dear Scappoose friends. She also looked forward to her class reunions and many high school class gatherings, especially the monthly lunches.
Elizabeth is survived by Robert Holdridge; children, Ellen (Alan) Sappington, Bradley Holdridge and Mary Holdridge; grandson, Clay Burket; granddaughter, Ruth Sappington Sappington (Justice and Morgan); granddaughter, Sally (Adel) Murad ( Waleed & Hamoody); sister, Mary Jane Buckley; cousin, Sue (Phil) Mason; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A private service for family will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.