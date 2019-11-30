Frank Moore passed away on Nov. 23, 2019, at his home in Hood River, Ore. Frank was born on March 4, 1947, and was 72 years of age at the time of his passing.
Frank was born in Hood River to Roy Franklin and Florence (Ray) Moore. He grew up in Prineville, Ore., graduating from Crook County High School class of 1965. Frank married Patricia Hammond in Vernon, British Columbia, Canada, in 1968 and they were blessed with two children. Frank and family have lived in Fossil, Ore., Walla Wallla, Wash., and Sunnyside, Wash., prior to moving to Hood River. Frank worked at Les Schwab Tire Center for 39 years. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time outdoors. He was a member of Spirit of Grace Church in Hood River.
Frank is survived by his wife, Patricia “Pat” Moore of Hood River; daughter, Shawna Russell (and husband, Mark) of Hood River; son, Aaron Moore (and wife, Andrea) of Milton Freewater, Ore.; grandchildren, Brandon Russell of Longview, Wash., Olivia Russell of University Place, Wash., Meredith Moore of Milton Freewater and Isaac Moore of Milton Freewater; sister, Debbie Fite of Sumpter, Ore.; and his beloved cat, Boo. He was predeceased by his father, Roy Moore, in 1972, his step-father, Roger Teuscher, in 2002, and mother, Florence Lois Teuscher, in 2012.
A service for Frank will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2 at Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.