Helen Ranstrom

Helen Lucille Ranstrom, 81, passed away Nov. 24, 2019, peacefully with her family by her side at the Hood River Care Center in Hood River, Ore.
Helen was born Jan. 28, 1938, in Grafton, N.D., to Paul and Hildur Paulson. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years, Wayne A. Ranstrom (Hood River) and daughters Peggi Banner (Boise, Idaho), Joni Hollamon (Hood River) and Ami Bazlen (Seattle, Wash.). She was preceded in death by her daughter, Tami Ranstrom Thomas, and great-granddaughter, Aimee Elise Heinemann; brother Robert Paulson; and sisters, Ann McLachlan and Bette Bowman. Helen was blessed with nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Helen was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved Bible study, baking, cooking, playing piano, gardening and sewing for her girls. Helen took great pleasure in maintaining her loving Christian home. She worked 16 years for Providence Hood River, as well as volunteering for several years.
A celebration of life service is pending. Details will be available at www.andersonstributecenter.com and at Hood River Immanuel Lutheran Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.