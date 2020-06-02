Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother Alice Faye Mattox (Schultz) passed away at home in Dallesport, Wash., on May 21, 2020, at the age of 79. Alice was born to Dollie Gertrude (Snodgrass) and Charles Ebel Schultz in Brounland, W. Va., on June 3, 1940.
Alice married John Edward Mattox Jr. in Ruth,W. Va., on May 13, 1956. She worked for most of her career for Diamond Fruit Growers in Pine Grove and Odell, Ore. Alice was a member of Lyle Grange No. 87 and spent many years after retirement volunteering for Klickitat County Senior Services. She was a people person, striking up a conversation and making friends as a young newlywed in the strange land of Washington State, in her career at Diamond Fruit and in her retirement while volunteering, attending senior lunches and at the annual Dallesport Crafts Bazaar. She was a giving lady who put family and friends first and always found the best in others. Alice loved making quilts, crocheting, sewing, knitting and just about every craft imaginable. She started a crafts bazaar in Dallesport, where she rented tables, sold her crafts and provided refreshments just so she could donate the proceeds to the Dallesport Community Council Christmas Party and to the Dallesport Volunteer Fire Department.
After moving to Washington, Alice lived in Snowden, Lyle and Dallesport. She traveled every year she was able to West Virginia to visit her parents and siblings, by plane, train and auto. Alice loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she worshiped.
She is survived by her son Wayne Edward (Susan) Mattox of Dallesport; four grandchildren, Dallas (Amanda) Mattox and Gage Mattox of Dallesport, John Pemberton in Indiana and David Pemberton in Arizona; and eight great-grandchildren. Alice was preceded in death by husband John Edward Mattox Jr., daughter Heather Jean Pemberton (Mattox), sisters Sudie Justice, Vonda Price, Mary Jenkins, Reba Renaud and Betty Walker and brothers Charles Schultz and Daniel Schultz.
A graveside service was held at the Cemetery in Appleton, Wash., on June 1. Gardner Funeral Home is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heart of Hospice in memory of Alice Mattox.