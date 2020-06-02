Eichi Hirata Sr. (90) was born Dec. 9, 1929, on the family homestead in Parkdale, Ore., joining older sisters Chieko (Kari) and Fusako. His father, Katsui (Kay) Hirata, and mother, Kumako (Inukai), emigrated from Okiyama, Japan, for a new life in America. Kumako died young as a result of a car accident and Katsui remarried to Toshiko (Shiraishi), and from that union came brother Bill (Masado) and sister Marie (Shizuko).
Eichi went to school in Parkdale until he and his family were re-located to Tule Lake, Calif., internment camp under federal executive order No. 9066 during World War II. After the war, the family returned to Parkdale and was able, with some difficulty, to resume living on the homestead. Eichi graduated from old Parkdale High School and worked the family orchard until he was drafted into the Army in 1950. He served honorably in Germany during the Korean War.
After the Army, he married Charlotte Asayo Hoashi and they had three children together: Son Harvey and twin sons Edward and Eugene. After their union dissolved, he married Vivian Lucille Rhodes. Four children were born during that union: Son Eichi Jr., and daughters Terrie, Candie, Sandie and stepdaughter Joanne also became family. Eichi’s third marriage to Iola Marie Ramoz produced son Todd.
Eichi gave up farming and worked for Hood River County road crew for over 10 years. He also worked for a paving company for a few years before going to work for Zeller Excavating, where he stayed until his retirement. It was during his time with Zeller that he met and married his final wife, Gayle Marie Thorstad. As children are wanted to do, his went forth and multiplied, giving them 25 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren.
He returned to farming a small pear orchard as well as keeping a large garden. He and Gayle both enjoyed gardening together. He also loved to fish with friends or by himself and was an excellent fisherman. He was the go to guy for finding matsutake (pine) mushrooms in the fall for himself and Gayle, as well as other family members.
Eichi was never a talker but oh boy, could he listen. His favorite family activity was sitting with them and listening to the varied conversations. He loved his children and enjoyed nothing better than visits from any or all of them and he doted on all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He passed away on May 19, 2020, at home with family by his side, as he had wanted to. He leaves behind his wife of 33 years, Gayle Hirata; children, Harvey (Rhonda), Ed (Doreen), Eichi Jr. (Ginger), Terrie (Tyler), Candie (Stanley), Sandie (Tom), Todd (Jackie) and Joanne; sisters, Fusako(Masanao) and Marie (Jerry); cousins, Noriko (James) and Shugi Hirata; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Chieko, and son Eugene.
Services are pending with arrangements under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.