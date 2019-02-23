Jacob Louis Rogers, from Mosier, Ore., genuine, kind, gracious, goofy, sweet, sensitive, loyal, thoughtful, outgoing and personable, died on Feb. 15, 2019, while working at Mt. Hood Meadows on Mount Hood. He made you feel you were a part of something great.
Jacob was born on Dec. 4, 1995, in the Hood River Hospital, to Andrea Jean Stock Rogers and Darren Jay Rogers. He was the youngest of three and adored by his sisters, Rose and Sarah.
He grew up in Mosier, then attended middle school and high school in Hood River, where he met Dannie, the love of his life since he was 15. They are soulmates.
He was part of the Mt. Hood Meadows family since he was a toddler; Jacob began working officially at 14. His food and beverage industry career began as a busser. He returned each season, with promotion, and this season, he was promoted to vertical supervisor and catering coordinator. He loved being on the mountain.
In the summer, he worked at Cooper Spur, catering and coordinating events, and otherwise skateboarding, and writing and playing music, including more than a dozen original songs.
From the age of 9, he loved music and drumming. During the angst of adolescence, his art and passion connected and sustained him.
Jacob knew that his time was valuable and he made the most of each moment. Quick to smile, his genuine care and interest in those he spent time with was always special. His light was bright. He lived in the moment while making plans that always included those he loved.
Jacob Rogers and Dannie Hollamon shared a wonderful partnership for nearly six years.
He is survived by his life partner, Dannie Hollamon of Parkdale; parents, Darren and Andrea Rogers; grandmother, Priscilla Plass Rogers; siblings, Rose Elizabeth Rogers and Sarah Ashley Rogers; relatives, Tamara Rogers, Carrie and Gary Persons, Devin and Sean Persons, Taylor Persons Salcido, Gina and Sophia Vaughan, Ned and Janet, Mark, Chris and Barb, Matt and Noelle, Nathan, Kevin and Lindsay Stock, Reagan Stock, Declan Persons and Avery Posey; and his dearest friends, Ben, Isaiah A., Isaiah T., Jesus, Maicol and Christian.
Jacob is gone but not forgotten; he will forever be in our hearts, souls and minds, but also in every fiber of our beings, every cell in our bodies. He’s had a huge impact on our community. He left us at the peak of his life, looking forward. He loves and is loved by many.
A celebration of Jacob’s life will be held on April 7 at The Ruins, in Hood River.
Donations may be made to the Jacob Rogers Family Support Fund GoFundMe at www.gofundme.com/rogers039-family-support-fund?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=fb_dn_cpgnstaticsmall_r.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.