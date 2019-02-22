Elizabeth Jane Herman passed away Feb. 15, 2019, at her home in Mosier, Ore., surrounded by family. Jane was born July 21, 1941, and was 77 years of age at the time of her death.
Jane was born in Hood River, Ore., to Arnold Wilburn and Lillian Mae (Lillard) Wheeler. She grew up in Hood River, but moved when her father served in World War II to live with family on a ranch in Baker City, Ore., and moved back after the war. She graduated from Hood River High School in 1959.
On June 27, 1959, she married Donald L. Wonsyld. They moved to Germany for a couple of years while Don was serving in the U.S. Army. They moved back to Hood River after his service. Jane later married LeeRoy Herman on May 16, 1972, in Hood River. They moved to Mosier in 1974, where they have resided since.
Jane enjoyed knitting, playing cards, her dinner groups, camping and being with family and friends. In her younger years, she worked as a dental assistant for Dr. L.R. Alexander and Dr. W.W. Crompton, then evolved to a bank teller, and then office administrator for Buntings Automotive.
While in Mosier, she was a volunteer with the fire department as a first responder and then later as an EMT. In 1990, she began her career with the City of The Dalles Fire Department, which evolved to Wasco Rural Fire Protection and then Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue, where she retired in October 2012. Jane worked in many capacities within fire and rescue, from first responder, EMT and office administration. Her retirement didn’t stop her involvement, as she continued her volunteerism and in August of 2018 was the president of Volunteer Benevolence Fund.
Jane is survived, deeply missed and loved, by her husband, LeeRoy Herman; daughter, Shelley M. Prentice (and husband, Richard); stepsons, Rick Herman and Tim Herman (and wife, Renee); grandchildren, Emelia, Mariah, Clinton (and Dariela), Rachel (and Ryan), Tim, Nicole (and Gideon), Jessica, Sam (and Ben), and Ashely (and Matthew); 10 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and other distant family; as well as a host of friends she has collected over the years. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Michael Scott Wonsyld; and stepson, Troy Herman.
Service location time change: A celebration of Jane’s life is planned for 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 2 at Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Entombment will follow at Idlewilde Mausoleum, and then a potluck reception at the Mosier Grange, (1000 Fourth Ave., Mosier. A time for friends to visit with family and view is planned for 3-6 p.m. on Friday, March 1 at Anderson’s Tribute Center.
Donations are encouraged to be made in Jane’s name to Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue Benevolence Fund or the Mosier Volunteer Fire Department. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
