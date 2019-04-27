Kenneth “Ken” Haley Sr., 76, passed away in Hood River, Ore., the evening of April 15, 2019, with his daughter and eldest grandson at his side.
Ken was born during tough times in Chicago, Ill., on Jan. 31, 1943. He left for California at 18 and joined the Army for a short time before settling in Destin, Fla., where he worked hard to support his children. Life was simple. He had a humble approach to being a father, and taught his daughter and two sons to work hard and be independent.
The sudden loss of his eldest son at age 22 hit the family hard, but brought them even closer. His daughter went on to have three lovely children and start a professional career in healthcare. His other son went on to live a life of traveling, playing music, writing and farming.
Upon retiring, he enjoyed listening to classical music, watching the news and cooking shows, and gardening with his granddaughter.
In 2016, Ken left the blackwater swamps of Florida to join his daughter and grandkids in Hood River, Ore.
He is preceded in death by his son, D.J. Haley.
He is survived by his daughter, Amber Tantas of Hood River; his son, Kenneth Haley Jr. of Hawaii; his two grandsons, Austin and Brandon Batson of Hood River; his granddaughter, Kaitlynn Batson of Hawaii; and dear friend, Adrian Tantas of Freeport, Fla.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
