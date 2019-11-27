Mickey Stubbs, longtime Hood River resident, died Nov. 15, 2019, three weeks before her 98th birthday.
Mickey was born on Dec. 7, 1921, in Los Angeles, Calif., to Edith and Joseph Burton Richard. Her family moved to the San Francisco Bay Area, where she graduated from Polytechnic High School. She attended secretarial school and BIOLA (Bible Institute of Los Angeles), were she met her husband, Edward.
Edward became a minister and the couple moved to Oregon, living in Bandon, Milton-Freewater and North Powder, and in Idaho in Castleford, Weiser, American Falls and Gooding. Mickey was always busy with church activities, as a homemaker and mother of three.
When her youngest child was a teenager, she polished up her secretarial skills and worked at Idaho State University and Idaho School for the Deaf and Blind.
Mickey and Ed moved to the Hood River Valley in 1976, where Ed was the pastor of the Odell and Pine Grove United Methodist churches until he retired in 1982. Ed passed away unexpectedly in 1984.
Mickey worked at the Hood River County Extension Office as an administrative assistant for almost 13 years before retiring. Mickey was active at Asbury United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women, the church choir and Happy Hands (a craft group). She was also a regular volunteer at Hood River Memorial Hospital, the History Museum of Hood River County and FISH Food Bank.
Mickey is survived by her daughter, Annette “Anny” VanNatta (who recently moved to Hood River from S.W. Portland) and sons David (Nampa, Idaho) and Steven (Boise, Idaho); three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Mickey’s life will be held on Sunday, Dec. 8 at noon at Spirit of Grace Church, 1140 Tucker Road, Hood River, with a reception to follow.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family requests contributions might be made to Spirit of Grace church, 1140 Tucker Road, Hood River, OR 97031, and Fish Food Bank, 1130 Tucker Road, Hood River, OR 97031.
Please join us to remember Mickey and share your memories by sending correspondence for family to Anny VanNatta, 1205 Montello, Hood River, OR 97031.