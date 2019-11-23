Nay Parks passed away on Nov. 18, 2019 at his home in Odell, Ore. Nay was born on April 15, 1933 and was 86 years of age at the time of his passing.
He was born in Protem, Missouri to Charles L. and Pearly J. (Dunn) Parks. Nay moved to Odell, Ore. in 1949 to live with his uncle, William Dee Dunn, and then at the age of 18, he joined the United States Army. He served in occupied Germany after World War II and was honorably discharged after three years.
While he was in the army and home on leave, he met Naomi Cummings in Hamlin, West Virginia. After she graduated from high school, she moved to Odell and they married in 1956. Naomi passed away in 2008.
He worked for local lumber mills in the valley; Hanels and Dee, where he was a carrier driver and later security guard.
Nay was quiet the marksman and loved to hunt and fish.
He was the family historian and the keeper of family photos. He was a long-time member of the Eagles. He will be greatly missed.
Nay is survived by his children, Robert Parks (and his wife, Sherry) and Marva Parks; grandchildren, William, Jesse, Clayton, Shara, Brittany; seven great grandchildren; and two great great granddaughters.
A graveside service is planned for 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 at the Pine Grove Butte Cemetery. Pastor Timothy Willis will officiate with military rites by the Oregon Honors Team. A reception will follow the service at The Wy’East Community Church in Odell.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations) 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River, Oregon 97031. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.