Donald “Don” Lucas passed away on May 8, 2019, in Portland, Ore., at the age of 67. He was born in Hood River, Ore., on Feb. 25, 1952, to Georgia and Charles Lucas.
Don grew up in the Hood River Valley and, even though he was an only child, he had friends who were like brothers — Jim Jenness, Blaine Evinger, Gary Bond and Don Springer — who liked to hunt and fish with him. But once his son, Kristopher Lucas, came along, he was able to teach him how to hunt and fish. And then along came grandchildren, to whom he passed on all of his knowledge to as well.
Don was married to Laurie Lucas as of this year for 40 years, and they have lived the last 20 years on their property in Mosier, Ore., where they love the peace and tranquility of nature and the wild animals that roam their property.
Don is survived by his wife, Laurie Lucas; son, Kristopher Lucas and daughter-in-law, Sommer Lucas; stepson, David Lucas, stepdaughter, Nikki Bringman, and son-in-law, Trampus Bringman; grandchildren, Corey Smith, Cody Smith, Alexis Ward, Kristian Lucas and Jaxson Lucas; great-granddaughter, Rylee Dee Smith; and his dog, Jake.
A graveside memorial will be held Monday, May 13 at 1 p.m. at Idlewilde Cemetery in Hood River.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.