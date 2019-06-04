Aaron Joe Curtis went home to be with the Lord on June 2, 2019, in the presence of his family.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sam Curtis, and children, Francis and Randy Odell, April and Carl McGraw, Billy and Jaci Maddox, and James Maddox; grandchildren, Justin and Adriane Letncoe, Chris Letncoe, Candie and Steven Butler, Jonah Odell, Austin McGraw, David McGraw, Gracie McGraw, Tristan Maddox, Dylan Maddox, Ethan Maddox, Dakota Parmiter, Brittney Maddox, Curtis Maddox, Katline Maddox; great-grandchildren, Isaac, Levi and Josiah Lethcoe; Landon and Laz Lethcoe; Briana Hunter; Kylie, Jace and Axle Lethcoe; and brother, Riley Curtis.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Vivian Curtis Earicket, and father, Warren Joe Curtis; brothers, Minky Curtis and Ira Curtis; sister, Derain Mary; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Aaron loved his Savior, the Lord Jesus. He loved and cared for his family and tried to teach us all about his Savior. He was a loyal and caring friend. He is loved and missed by us all. We will see you in Heaven when it’s our turn.
