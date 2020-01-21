Agustin se mudo a Hood River en 1970. Trabajo para Dick Goe y fue un empleado leal de Duckwall Fruit. Hizo banquetes para muchas fiestas y era conocido en la ciudad por sus increíbles carnitas.
Obituary: Agustin Garcia Muñoz
Agustin “TaTin” Garcia Muñoz passed away surrounded by family on Jan. 16, 2020, at Portland Providence Medical Center in Portland, Ore. Agustin was born on Aug. 28, 1938, to parents Pablo Garcia and Maria Arcadia Muñoz in Jalisco, Mexico. He was raised and educated in Mexico. Agustin was 81 years young at the time of his passing.
He married Teresa Garcia in 1966 and they were married for 37 years. The couple had two sons, Juan and Guadalupe. Teresa, their stillborn daughter and Guadalupe preceded Agustin in death.
Agustin moved to Hood River in 1970. He worked for Dick Goe and was a 17-year loyal employee of Duckwall Fruit. He catered many festivities and was known around town for his amazing carnitas.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Teresa Garcia; son Guadalupe Garcia; his daughter; brothers Chon Garcia and Refujio Garcia; and sister Maria De Jesus. He is survived by his sons Juan Garcia, Agustin Garcia and Israel Garcia; daughter Linda Garcia; granddaughter Katrina Garcia-Chubb; sisters Maria Guadalupe Garcia, Maria Enriquez and Victoria Garcia; brothers Jose Garcia, Antonio Garcia and Pablo Garcia; and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
Agustin “TaTin” Garcia Muñoz falleció rodeado de familia el 16 de Enero del 2020 en Providence Portland Medical Center en Portland, Ore. Agustin, hijo de Pablo Garcia y Maria Arcadia Muñoz nació el 28 de Agosto de 1938 en Jalisco, México. El creció y fue educado en México. Agustin tenia 81 años de edad cuando falleció.
Agustin y Teresa se casaron en 1966 y estuvieron casados por 37 años. Juntos tuvieron dos hijos Juan y Guadalupe y una hija que falleció al nacer.
Agustin se mudo a Hood River en 1970. Trabajo para Dick Goe y fue un empleado leal de Duckwall Fruit. Hizo banquetes para muchas fiestas y era conocido en la ciudad por sus increíbles carnitas.
El precede a la muerte de sus padres; esposa Teresa Garcia; hijo Guadalupe Garcia y su hija; hermanos Chon Garcia, Refugio Garcia y Hermana Maria de Jesus Garcia. Lo sobreviven sus hijos Juan Garcia, Agustin Garica, Israel Garcia hija Linda Garcia; nieta Katrina Garcia-Chubbs; hermanas Maria Guadalupe Garcia, Maria Enriquez, Victoria Garcia y hermanos Jose Garcia, Antonio Garcia Pablo Garcia y muchos sobrinos y sobrinas.
Arreglos fúnebres están bajo la dirección de Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visite www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com para dejar una nota de condolencia a la familia.