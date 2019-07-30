Albert Aalvik Jr. was born in Willard, Wash., on Aug. 7, 1933, to Lucille (Reynolds) and Albert Aalvik Sr. He married Arlene Fauley in Reno, Nev., on June 29, 1974, and they made their home in White Salmon, Wash. He worked for many years for Broughton Lumber Company, providing maintenance for the flume.
JR was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Bingen, Ore., and enjoyed playing pool, horseshoes and waterskiing. He passed away at his home in White Salmon on July 18, 2019, at the age of 85. He is survived by his wife, Arlene, of Hood River, Ore., and brothers, Walter Larry Aalvik of Stevenson, Wash., and Lloyd Henry Aalvik of Portland, Ore.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3 at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Bingen, with graveside services at 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 5 at the Stevenson Cemetery in Stevenson.
To send condolences to the Aalvik family, please visit www.gardnerfh.com.