Alice Roberta Aston, 63, of Wishram Heights, Wash., passed away Aug. 21, 2020, with her husband, Richard, by her side. Born and raised on a small family dairy farm in Sebastapol, Calif., she was the daughter of the late Thompson Fulton and Helga Shatt. Alice was a devoted bibliophile from an early age. Her love of language and literature led her to a bachelor’s degree in classical languages from San Francisco State University.
In 1979, she fell in love with her first husband, the late Jeannot Goyhenetche. Together for 27 years, they raised their four children, Helga-Marie Breyfogle, Peter Goyhenetche, Juliette Goyhenetche-Gibson, and Andrew Goyhenetche. Jeannot preceded her in passing in 2006. In the years that followed, Alice battled and beat two forms of cancer and was blessed with a second companion, Richard Aston. First in friendship and then love, Richard and Alice enjoyed 13 years of happiness together.
The couple moved from Petaluma to Wishram Heights in 2017 to fulfill her lifelong dream of returning to a small family farm. Quail Run Farms was the manifestation of that dream where Alice tended her flock of chickens and ducks while growing seasonal fruits and vegetables. Throughout her life, Alice was the embodiment of Matthew 25:31-40.
Feeding the hungry and providing shelter and love for those in need, Alice’s caring heart was known to all that met her. As a member and catechism teacher of St. James Catholic Church and later Adobe Christian Church, Alice touched the lives of children and their parents sharing her love of Christ and her neighbors. In her final years, as a member of Life in Christ, Alice continued her outreach to feed the hungry and provide friendship to those she met.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents and first husband, Jeannot Goyhenetche. She is survived by her husband Richard Aston (Wishram Heights); brothers George Fulton and Thomas R. Fulton II; children Helga-Marie Breyfogle (Petaluma, Calif.), Peter Goyhenetche (Santa Rosa, Calif.), Juliette Goyhenetche-Gibson (Folsom, Calif.) and Andrew Goyhenetche (Healdsburg, Calif.).
In honor of Alice, a memorial service will be held at Life in Christ Church, 3095 Cherry Heights Road, The Dalles, Ore., on Wednesday Sept. 23 at 6:30 p.m. for those who wish to attend in person. Everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. For those unable to attend in person, the virtual memorial will be available through the church’s Facebook Page.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Alice’s honor to the National Audubon Society (c/o Anderson’s Tribute Center 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, OR 97031) in celebration of Alice’s other passion, bird watching.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center • Celilo Chapel, 204 E. Fourth St., The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.