Amy Jo Lively, of Hood River, Ore., passed away Monday, July 8, 2019, at Providence Portland Medical Center in Portland, Ore. She is the daughter of David and Patsy Nash and was born on May 7, 1962. She was raised in Hood River with her brother, Robert Nash, and sister, Joni Capps.
Amy had a great love of riding horses, reading, being in the mountains, and just enjoying her days with her family and friends. She could put a smile on anyone’s face, loved easily, and had compassion for everyone.
She is survived by her daughter, Molly Jo Lively (Anthony Cutshall); grandson, Parker Wesley Cutshall; sister, Joni Capps (Stephen Capps); mother and father, Patsy and David Nash; and nephews, Daniel, Jake and Jimmy Gilkerson.
Amy was preceded in death by her brothers, Marcus (age 6 months) and Robert Nash (age 50).
In lieu of a funeral, the family will have a celebration in remembrance of Amy Jo on Aug. 3 at 3 p.m. at her sister Joni Capps’ home, 1658 Jeanette Road, Hood River. All are welcome to the party. Please bring your favorite memory or story about Amy to share. The family also requests you bring a lawn chair or two.
A graveside service will be held at a later date. Details will be available in the Hood River News, The Dalles Chronicle, the LaGrande Observer and www.andersonstributecenter.com.
In honor of Amy’s love for animals, donations in her name can be made to Danny and Ron’s Rescue, C/O Anderson’s Tribute Center.
“He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.” — Revelation 21:4
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
