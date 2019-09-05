“I could not stay another day to laugh, to love, to work or play.
Tasks undone must stay that way. I found peace at close of day.”
Anna May Klantchnek of Hood River, Oregon passed away at the age of 93 on August 21, 2019 at home with family by her side. May was born on October 21, 1925 in Missoula, Montana to Harry and Anna (Reseburg) Richter.
May was only 4 when her mother was sent away to a sanitarium with tuberculosis. Her father found it difficult to care for a young child and work the railroad shifts. May was raised by her older half-sister, MaLinda on a farm in Missoula. She eventually moved west to Washington with her sister Mary where May met her “one and only love” Alexander Buster Klantchnek. They were married on May 31, 1944, in Sunnyside Washington. They shared 54 wonderful years together and brought three children into their world. Alexander Bucky, Peggy Lou, Linda Sue. They finally settled in Hood River in the early 50’s.
She didn’t believe in idle hands! She learned early in life that you get out of it what you are willing to put into it. She instilled this same lesson in her children. The kids were taught to earn their own spending money early in life. A lesson they would come to understand and value, carrying the lesson on to their own children.
May worked a number of years in the Hood River fruit industry followed by working a short time at Hood River Care Center. In the early 60’s May began work for fishing-gear manufacturer Luhr Jensen eventually becoming supervisor in the paint department. Bucky was a fisherman and his tackle box was always full of amazing lures! His favorite fishing spots on the Hood River remain a secret to this day! She retired after 20+ years, being recognized for loyal dedication to the company. During the years with Luhr Jensen May and Buster planted a cherry orchard even though both had full time jobs.
She found time to help daughter Peggy start up one of the first silkscreen print shops in the early 80’s catching the windsurfing industry’s need for silkscreen printing. A woman who was an expert in painting fishing lures found it easy to screen on material in the windsurfing industry. As life and work moved on, her daughter sold the screen business and the orchard was removed after May’s husband Buster passed on.
By now you must feel tired from all her working but wait it’s not over! Alone in 2000 at the age of 75 she planted a small Christmas tree farm. Granny May’s Tree Farm. Her family started helping her as she would allow. Her daughter Linda continues the business today.
May occupied the office of Madam President of Hood River Fraternal Order of Eagles during the year 1984. She guided the ladies auxiliary in community projects of various kinds. Her happiness came from family, pets and work. Growing up on a farm, animals were a natural part of her life to the end. She helped in animal rescue whenever she could. She donated time one day a week feeding feral cats at feeding stations around town for B.E. Mine Cat Adoption. When she could no longer drive herself, her daughter Linda stepped in and did the driving.
May had a “Friday night get down Honky-Tonk attitude about music, singing and dancing”. She was known to dance a young person under the table well into her 80’s!
May is survived by her three children, Bucky (wife Trudy Goss) Klantchnek, Peggy (husband Peter) Kinsey and Linda Breeze; grandchildren, Steven Fadness, Christopher Fadness, Malinda Acol, Randy Klantchnek, Brian Breeze, Sarah Breeze, Megan Winn.
Services to honor May’s life are planned for 2:00 p.m., Friday, September 6th, 2019 at Anderson's Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations) 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River, Oregon 97031.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to All Animal Care Clinic Angel Fund, 1691 Tucker Rd. Hood River, OR 97031 in honor of May. Or Providence Foundation Sunshine Club, 1550 Brookside Dr., Hood River, OR 97031 in honor of May.
Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.