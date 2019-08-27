Anne Marie Vittoria, 86, passed away on Aug. 23, 2019, in Gresham, Ore. She was born on Oct. 29, 1932, in Mayger, Ore., to Wallace Andrew and Katherine Mary (Edmonds) Anderson.
She attended Roosevelt High school in Portland and graduated in 1950. It was here that she met her future husband, Lee Blodgett. They were married for 23 years and had five children: David, Sue, Dawn, Mark and Laura. Anne then married Frank Vittoria, and they were married until his passing in 1988.
Anne worked in office administration for the majority of her career. Prior to that, she was a wonderful homemaker for the family. She cooked, cleaned, sewed clothing and tended to her garden. She also enjoyed mushroom hunting, making Christmas cookies and reading (especially murder mysteries). She was organized, industrious, dependable and “The Rock.” She will forever be remembered as a wonderful mother.
Anne was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two sisters and one brother. She is survived by her children, David Lee Blodgett (wife, Karen), Sue Anne Blodgett, Dawn Marie Henrie, Mark Stuart Blodgett and Laura Beth Spaulding; one brother, Jon Anderson (wife, Betty); and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.
Anne will be laid to rest in a private committal ceremony at Willamette National Cemetery. Bateman Carroll Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.