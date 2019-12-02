Annette Georgine Clark Winfield Mays was born in Billings, Mont., to Georgina Woods Clark and Ernest Vernon Clark on Nov. 6, 1937. Georgina and 6-month-old Annette moved to Jordan, Mont., with Georgina’s mom and dad, Cynthia and George Woods. Annette stayed with her grandpa and grandma until she was 9 years old. When her mother remarried to Joe Reczek, Annette joined them in Miles City, Mont.
In seventh grade, Annette again lived with her grandparents in Jordan and graduated from Garfield County High School in 1955. The next fall, she took the train from Miles City to Billings, where she went to Billings Business School.
She married William Walter Winfield on Jan. 21, 1956, and moved to Missoula, Mont., where she worked several jobs while Bill finished pharmacy school and graduated from Montana State University.
Three children were born to this union: Cindy Winfield (Tom), Aleen Massey (Larry) and Wynn Winfield (Staci).
After Bill graduated, he worked in Missoula. Hearing about jobs in Oregon, they moved to Hood River in May 1963. They joined the Valley Christian Church, attending Sunday school and church.
Annette stayed home with the three kids until they were all in school. She then went to work for Hood River County in the Finance Department. She also made custom draperies for other people’s homes and made most of the family’s clothes. She loved to sew and do craft work. She led a 4-H sewing group with the two girls, and helped with the Cub Scout group with Wynn.
Annette started the first Hood River Lioness Club in Hood River and was the charter president. The club was very active for many years until the Lions started to accept women in their club. A lot of the Lioness’ then joined the Hood River Lions Club.
In 1975, she and Bill divorced.
On July 3, 1976, Annette married Leonard Mays. In 1978, they bought a home in Odell, where they lived until they moved to an assisted living quarters in 2016.
Annette joined the American Legion Auxiliary. She worked for the Legion along with Leonard. She was president of the Auxiliary, and felt right at home as she could remember her grandmother selling poppies and helping her when she was small.
After 30 years of service, Annette retired from Hood River County. They started selling Watkins Products at fairs, etc., in the state. After she had cancer, she slowed down quite a bit. She continued her crossword puzzles, knitting, craft projects and club activities with the Lions and Legion Auxiliary.
Annette’s pride and joy were her four grandkids: April Winfield, Tyler Winfield, Jordan Massey and Travis Massey, and great-grandkids, Quinton Lerud, Bethany Lerud, Jonathan Winfield and Daniel Stone.
Annette passed peacefully at the Oregon Veteran’s Home. She was surrounded with love from family and staff in her final days. She went to be with the Lord on Nov. 23, 2019. She will be dearly missed by family and friends.
Services to celebrate Annette’s life and mourn her passing are planned for 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 6 at Hood River Vallley Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 975 Indian Creek Road, Hood River.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.