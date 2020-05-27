Arlene Joyce Noble Goss passed away peacefully at the age of 95 in her home, Adult Comfort Care in Vancouver, Wash., on April 27, 2020. She was born Jan. 26, 1925, in North Bend, Ore., to parents Clifford Warren and Tressa May Minier Noble.
On July 17, 1941, at the age of 16, she married the love of her life, Delphia Isaac “Del” Goss, in Stevenson, Wash. Arlene and Del had a son, Noble Thomas Goss, who was born in Heppner, Ore., on Aug. 11, 1944. Del left 10 days later, to serve his country in the Pacific Theater. During the war, Arlene lived with her parents in Heppner, and niece, Elizabeth Jean Rowe, whose mother, Arlene’s only sibling, had died of polio.
After the war, the family moved to The Dalles, Ore., where Del served as Chief Deputy Sheriff. On April 15, 1947, Arlene and Del had a daughter, Daphne Jeanne. They came to love a foster child, John Paul “Johnny,” age 9, and adopted him. He was born Sept. 25, 1940. In 1952, the Gosses bought a cherry farm, five miles outside of town. Desiring to increase their family, they chose to adopt Ardel Marie, born Jan. 10, 1954, when she was 9 months old. Living on the farm, they raised their four children, enjoying flowers, a garden, and various farm animals. After their children left home, in 1976, they sold the farm and relocated to Dayton, Ore., where they lived about 30 years.
In 2005, Del and Arlene moved to Vancouver to be near their daughter, Daphne, and son-in-law, Bill Bynum. On Sept. 5, 2007, Adult Comfort Care became their home, where they were provided with loving care. Del passed away there on June 5, 2012, just a month before their 71st anniversary.
Surviving children include Noble Thomas Goss (Teresita) of Eugene, Ore., Daphne Jeanne Goss Bynum (Bill) of Vancouver, and Ardel Marie Goss Lewis (Larry) of Salem, Ore.; daughter-in-love, Edna Kae Elizabeth Goss (John) of The Dalles; and nine grandchildren (plus one step-grandson) and 18 great-grandchildren. Arlene considered her sister’s daughter, Elizabeth Jean Rowe Anderson (Mel) of Salt Lake City, Utah, as her own daughter. Arlene was preceded in death by her parents, older sister, Musetta Estelle Noble Rowe, her husband, Del, and her son, Johnny.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Adult Comfort Care, 9617 N.E. 132nd Ave., Vancouver, WA 98682, or a favorite charity. An online memorial service was posted at Attrell’s Funeral Chapel, Newberg www.attrells.com and memorial service at youtu.be/f3aLUNCXoDc.
Arlene’s earthly final resting place is next to her husband, Del, close to her parents and other Noble relatives in the Noble Pioneer Cemetery, Newberg, Ore.