Arlie Doran Lane born December 21, 1953 in Torrance, California. He went to his Heavenly home on July 27, 2019 surrounded in love by family at his home in Hood River, Oregon.
Arlie was born one of six children to Allen and Arlene Lane. Arlie learned his work ethic at an early age from his father in the asphalt business. Arlie would go on to own his own paving companies thru the years until his failing health forced retirement. Arlie passed on his hard work ethic, knowledge of the business and courtesy to customers to his four sons. Along with his boys many of his grandchildren have also worked at his side.
Arlie spent his off-time fishing. He made sure all of his children and grandchildren carried on that love of fishing. They spent every May together at a catfishing tournament in Clearlake, California. He shared many stories of all the massive fish and great friendship he made over the years. He was honored to receive the first annual Clearlake Catfish Derby Family Award on his last trip this May.
Arlie fell in love with Mary Cheateaux in August of 1971 and they were married one year later and would have celebrated their 47th year together this August. Arlie and Mary enjoyed evening walks on the pier, fishing, motorcycle riding and being involved in their church. Above all else they just enjoyed being together.
In 1975 they began their family of four boys and later moved to Hood River, Oregon. In 1993 he became affectionately known as “Papa” and the family flourished. Papa welcomed everyone into his home with a special “hey kid” greeting. He was at his happiest when surrounded by family at Christmas, birthdays and other family events.
He will be dearly missed by everyone he came in contact with. His smile, his laugh and his handshake is who he was.
He was welcomed into Heaven by his dad (Allen Lane), mom (Arlene Lane), two brothers (Dale Lane & Jeffrey Lane) and one sister (Peggy Lane). Arlie is survived by his wife, Mary; sons, Jeremy Lane, Josh Lane (and wife, Nancey), Jared Lane (and wife, Maranda) and Justin Lane (and wife, Susan); sixteen grandchildren, Kirsten (and her mother, Amber), Mercedes, Michael, Max, Martika, Noah, Audrey, Amethyst, Christopher, Justin Jr., Alexis, Domenic, Ezra, Caspean, Timothy and Dylan; four great grandchildren, Matthew, Cash, and two on the way.
The family wishes to thank Heart of Hospice, Home Health, Hood River Dialysis and his team of doctors, nurses and caregivers.
A time for friends to visit with family and view will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, August 1st at Anderson's Tribute Center (1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River, Oregon 97031).
Arlie’s funeral is planned for 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 2nd at Hood River Church of Christ (1512 Tucker Road) graveside rites will follow at Idlewilde Cemetery of Hood River.
