Arthene Elizabeth (Greenwood) Goe passed away on Jan. 31, 2020, at 99 years old of age related causes. Her family was present.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Daisy Greenwood; three sisters, Alma DeLarios, Alice Counts and Eunice Roundtree; stepdaughter, Angela Fritz; son-in-law, Garry Fritz; husband of 45 years, Joseph Goe; and stepdaughter Terri Jo Stone.
Arthene is survived by two sons, Jeffrey Davis (Christine) of Gleneden Beach, Ore., and Steve Davis (Glenda) of Naramata, British Columbia, Canada; daughter, Vicki Austin (Steve) of Vancouver, Wash.,; and stepson, Bill Goe (Marlee) of Odell, Ore.
She has 11 grandchildren, Christina Davis (Aaron), Lori Hazzard (James), Dulcie Jones (Dale), Matthew Davis, Kane Austin (Nicole), Eric Fritz, Aaron Goe (Shannah), Kerry Goe, Tara Goe, Whitney McSwain (John), and Adam Stone (Megan), seven great-grandchildren; Lexie Jones, Emily Rose Hazzard, Cale Goe, Charles Joseph Austin, Sadie Goe, Syd Louise Austin and James Joseph McSwain, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arthene was born the youngest of four daughters to Frank and Daisy Greenwood on Aug. 5, 1920, in Joseph, Ore. As a child, she lived in various places, all in Oregon and Washington. She finished her education as a high school graduate from Oregon City, class of ‘38. She then worked a short period of time as a dental assistant for a dentist in the Portland area.
Arthene eventually moved to the Hood River Valley and became a fruit orchardist, alongside her husband, Joseph Goe.
In addition to the labor required on a farm, Arthene still found time for her many other interests. She loved reading, and found time to become an avid artist, expressing the many beautiful landscapes of the places she had grown to love. Through the years, her art was exhibited in the Hood River Library and local art galleries. Arthene always strived to learn more techniques and enrolled in many art classes.
Gardening was another passion. Although she had a natural green thumb, there was still much effort and time required to produce beautiful gardens of flowers and vegetables, every year.
Lastly, but by no means the least, she will be remembered for her extraordinary culinary talents and the amazing meals she prepared. Holidays and parties were her favorites.
Arthene cherished her family and treasured her friendships with numerous acts of kindness and generosity.
She will be deeply missed.
A celebration of her life will take place in the spring.