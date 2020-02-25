Athalie Miller Lage passed away on Feb. 15, 2020, surrounded by family at Providence Down Manor in Hood River, Ore. She was 103 at the time of her passing. She was born in Hood River on Dec. 27, 1916, to Albert and Harriett Miller. She grew up in Pine Grove, Ore., and she graduated from high school in Hood River. Actively involved in 4-H and Campfire Girls, under the guidance and mentorship of Mabel Lage, Athalie met the love of her life and son of Mabel, Edward Riddell Lage. Athalie and E. Riddell married on Nov. 17, 1935, at a 4 p.m. candlelight service at Pine Grove Church.
Athalie was a lifelong resident of Hood River, and was very active in the community. During her long life, she was a part of many different organizations, such as president of the State Extension Homemaker Council, and was a delegate to Triennial Meeting in Australia; 4-H leader for 17 years, as well as a regional director for them; Campfire leader for 10 years; chairman on the Hood River Welfare Commission; member of the State Rural Area Development Committee; State Farm Safety Committee member; Parent Teacher Association; home economics judge at county fairs; chairman for the school hot lunch program; and was a lifelong member of the Aloha Club, as well as a member of the Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO). She was awarded “Woman of the Year” in Hood River County.
Athalie enjoyed many things in life, like playing bridge and social entertaining, bowling, golfing, and the Hood River Historical Society. She was passionate about family, education, and creating a vibrant community. She loved educating the community, especially teaching about life skills, home economics and home management.
She is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth (Betty Lou) Lage Riffe; daughter-in-law, Joan Lage; son-in-law, Kent Lambert; six grandchildren, Dan (Chrisanne) Lage, Heidi (Kelly) Kilgore, Terry (Patricia) Lambert, Jennifer Paauwe-Riffe, Brad (Christy) Lambert, and Lee (Trisha) Lage; 13 great-grandchildren, Kyle Lambert, Kate Lambert, Destiny Lage, Tayler Lage, Emily Lage, Travis Lage, Kayla Kilgore, Logan Goldstein, Jakob Goldstein, Nancy (Douglas) Walpole, Dan (Patti) Lage, Hannah (Andrew) Bauguess, and Ethan Lage; great-great-grandchildren, Madeline Lage, Marissa Lage, Brandon Walpole, Emily Walpole and Katie Walpole; nieces, nephews and extended family; and her cat, Mr. Kitty.
She is preceded in death by her husband, E. Riddell Lage; parents, Albert and Harriet Miller; siblings, Warren, Audrey, Wayne, and Harriett Miller; and children, Judy Lambert, and Eddie Lage.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made out to Hospice of the Gorge, Hood River County Historical Museum, Celilo Cancer Center of The Dalles, 4-H, Oregon State Extension program, and The Hood River County Heritage Council Dementia Program (Hood River County Heritage Council Dementia Program, P.O. Box 781, Hood River, OR 97031).
The family would like to thank Erin Kato, Debbie Burrell, Tua, Rosie Brown, Marianne Wright and members of the Aloha Club, and the friends and residents of Down Manor.
A very special thank you to Trisha Lage, Joan Lage, Heidi Kilgore, Lee Lage and Sandy Cardwell Haines for their ongoing love and commitment to Athalie’s care and quality of life.
“Your impact on others will define your life.” — Unknown
