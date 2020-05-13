Audrey O. Knapp passed away on April 24, 2020, at Brookside Manor in Hood River, Ore. Audrey was born on May 3, 1931, in Honolulu, Hawaii, to Lawrence and Puna Dang. She was raised there and at Huelo, Maui, with her grandparents and was always surrounded by her ohana (family) including many aunts, uncles and cousins.
After high school, Audrey moved to New York City and worked for United Airlines before moving to San Francisco, where she was introduced to a Navy seaman, Arthur Knapp, by her cousin Charlie Kiakona and they married in 1958. The Navy moved the young family, including daughters Sharon and Charlotte and son Jake, around every year or two until they settled in the Bay Area for five years, then finally in Hood River in 1974. Audrey resided in Pine Grove for 31 years until 2005, when she moved to Down Manor, then to Brookside Manor.
Audrey retired from working as a teacher’s aide at Hood River Middle School in about 1995, and in retirement spent time with her family, doing quilting and needlework, traveling, hiking, gardening and reading. Her grandchildren were her greatest joy in life, and she loved music and going to see musicals. She is known for her handmade Hawaiian quilts that she learned to make from her grandmother and which she shared generously with her family.
In addition to her parents, sister, and ex-husband Arthur, she is predeceased by her son Jake Knapp. She is survived by her daughters, Sharon (William) Queen, and Charlotte (Albert) Gosiak, grandchildren Sarah (Kelly) Queen-Foster, Jason (Andrea) Queen, Aaron (Kimberly) Gosiak, and Alec Gosiak, and great-grandchildren, Alivia and Adelaide Queen, Jake Foster, and Henry Gosiak.
The family wishes to thank the caring and outstanding staff at both Brookside Manor and Providence Hospice of the Gorge.
Private graveside services will take place at a later date.