Barbara Jean Beardsley, 81, of Hood River, Ore., passed away on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.
Barbara was born on Jan. 26, 1938, in Indio, Calif. She was the daughter of Wayne and Helen Kenslow.
She married Charles Frederick Beardsley Jan. 18, 1964, whom preceded her death March 27, 2014. She is survived by her mother, Helen Kenslow; brother, Dan Kenslow; three children, David Beardsley, Karen Waldron and Mark Beardsley; and 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Barbara was a devoted spouse and mother. She worked at Frankton and Westside Elementary schools as an instructional assistant. In her spare time, she enjoyed gardening, reading and playing the piano. She volunteered at Providence Hospital and the FISH Food bank in Hood River.
Barbara’s faith was important to her. She belonged to the Asbury Methodist Church, followed by the Spirit of Grace Church. She helped out in many areas in the church over the years, including choir, Sunday school, Happy Hands, the Altar Guild and as an usher.
Services are pending and will be announced at a later date.