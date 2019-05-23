Barbara Ann Marie (Edman) Grossman, age 73, a resident of Hermiston, Ore., passed away May 17, 2019. She was under the excellent care of Pioneer Hospice and Guardian Angel Home in Hermiston.
Barbara was born Sept. 21, 1945, in Grand Forks, N.D. She earned a double major in college and was a lifetime member of MENSA. Barbara worked as research librarian.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Harvard Brain Tissue Resource Center, McLean Hospital, Mailstop 138, 115 Mill St., Belmont, MA 02478, or online at givemclean.partners.org/SSLPage.aspx?pid=359; please select “Brain Bank Fund” in the “Designation” field.
Spencer, Libby & Powell Funeral Home in care of arrangements. Barbara’s family wishes to thank them and OHSU for their quick action to aid in a successful donation to the Harvard Medical School Brain Bank.
