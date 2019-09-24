Ben Davidson passed away in early September in his hometown of Hood River. Ben was a volunteer with the West Side Fire Department in high school and in his early adult years. He served his country in the U.S. Army for over 30 years, retiring first as a Major and second as a Warrant Officer 4.
Ben leaves behind a wife and son, six siblings, numerous members of extended family, and many friends. Ben will be remembered as an avid member of the aviation community.
A celebration of Ben’s life will be held at 2 p.m. on Oct. 19 at the Western Antique Aeroplane & Automobile Museum (WAAAM), 1600 Air Museum Road, Hood River, Ore. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to WAAAM in Ben’s name.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations), 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.