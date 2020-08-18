Betty Jane Miller, age 91, died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Mid-Columbia Medical Center. Betty was born Oct. 8, 1928, in Buffalo, N.Y. She was adopted by Clarence and Fleda Dockter at birth and was raised in Buffalo until age 13, when she moved across the country to Los Angeles, Calif. Betty graduated from Glendale high school in 1946. In 1952, Betty and a few close friends decided to embark on a new adventure and moved to The Dalles, Ore., where she found a job with the phone company.
Soon after, Betty met a tall, handsome young teacher by the name of Allen Miller, and they were married in 1954. Betty was a long-time member of Gateway Presbyterian Church, where she sang in the choir and served in various leadership positions. Betty loved God and lived out her Christian faith through her kindness and willingness to serve others. Betty had bright eyes, a beautiful smile and a special way of connecting with people. Whether welcoming young track athletes up to her home for a drink of water or volunteering with local organizations in town, Betty was always loving and caring for others. Betty was passionate about music and the arts. She was well-known locally for her beautiful voice and was often asked to sing at weddings, funerals and events. She also enjoyed singing and performing in local theater productions such as "Oklahoma!" and "Brigadoon."
Betty is survived by her children, Glenn (Linda) Miller of Parkdale, Ore., Kristie (John) Jacobs of Seattle, Wash., Tracy (Carol) Miller of McMinnville, Ore., and Garth (Claire) Miller of The Dalles. She was the loving grandmother of Joel, Taylor, Amanda, Hannah, Amy, Megan, Marie, Audrey, John, Cory and Jenna. Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Allen H. Miller.
Her family would like to give a special thanks to all her caregivers at the Oregon Veterans’ Home who provided wonderful care and support in the last five years of her life.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sat., Aug. 22 at Upper Valley Cemetery, 6917 Allen Road, Parkdale. A reception will follow at 3:30 p.m. at Anderson’s Tribute Center. Due to the pandemic, all in attendance must wear a mask or face covering and are asked to practice social distancing. For those unable to attend, the service will be streamed on Facebook Live (Anderson’s Facebook page).
If you wish to provide a gift in Betty’s memory, in lieu of flowers, the family suggests Gateway Church, Jonah Ministries or the Oregon Veteran’s Home, c/o Anderson’s Tribute Center, 1401 Belmont Ave, Hood River, OR 97031.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center Celilo Chapel, 204 E. Fourth St., The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.