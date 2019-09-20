Betty L. Swenson, age 86, of New Prague, Minn., died peacefully in the presence of her loving family on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Ebenezer Aurora on France in Edina, Minn., after a long battle with breast cancer.
Betty was born on June 7, 1933, in Muskogee, Okla., to Charles Nelson and Johnnie Grace (Hunter) Wilson. She grew up in Odell, Ore., and graduated as valedictorian of her high school class.
She married the love of her life, Orvin E. Swenson, in Odell on Jan. 5, 1952. The couple settled in Rosemount, Minn., where they raised their son. In 1976, they moved to New Prague, where they built their home on Cedar Lake.
Betty worked in a law office for a few years until she and her son, James, opened and operated their own business, JA Swenson and Associates. Betty’s kindness was a hallmark of her life and her dedication to her family was inspirational, most notably as her husband’s health began to fail in his later years.
She enjoyed reading, gardening, and baking. Time spent with her granddaughters and great-granddaughters filled her life with joy and purpose.
Betty is survived by her loving granddaughters, Erica Sweet of Farmington and Elisa (Kallan) Nordby of Maple Grove; great-granddaughters, Lola and Stella Sweet, Harper Walerak, and Olive and Florence Nordby; daughter-in-law, Jeanne Swenson of Burnsville; sister, Avo Guerino of Georgia; and brother, William (Patricia) Carpenter of Pennsylvania.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Orvin, on Aug. 16, 2015; son, James Swenson, on Dec. 22, 2016; and her parents.
A celebration of life service was held Sept. 20 at Lakewood Cemetery Chapel in Minneapolis.
Bruzek Funeral Home, New Prauge, is in care of the arrangements