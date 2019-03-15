Beverly Joy Hewett-Fretz of Mosier, Ore., passed from this life into the arms of her Lord and Savior, on March 14, 2019, at the age of 92.
Beverly was born Oct. 25, 1926, in Omaha, Neb., to Oscar Ragnar E. and Sigrid Louise (Gjertson) Anderson. After graduation from high school in Omaha she went into nurses training at the Omaha General Hospital and received her certificate of nursing and her white cap (of which she was extremely proud) at the age of twenty-one. Beverly, pursuing her career in pediatrics, left Omaha in January of 1949 to begin working at OHSU in Portland, Oregon.
In September of that year she married Floyd Hewett in Portland. Floyd passed away in 1991 of cancer. Beverly was predeceased, in addition to Floyd, by her parents, sister Shirley, and nephew Wynn, and stepson David Fretz. In 1996, she married Murray Fretz and they enjoyed an active life among friends in the Hood River Valley Christian Church.
Beverly is survived by her husband, Murray Fretz of Mosier, Oregon; children, Lesley Hewett Langan (and Lee) of Portland, Oregon, Marti Hewett Capuco (and John) of Henniker, New Hampshire, and Douglas Hewett (and Qua-Li) of San Diego, California; stepchildren, Nancy Hinderks-Fretz and Grant Fretz (and Lane Heintz and her daughter, Hailey); four grandchildren, Brittany Langan (and Louis Del Campo), Jeff Langan (and wife, Jamie), Alex Capuco and Meredith Capuco; step grandson, Jay Hinderks; and seven, great grandchildren, Briley Langan Del Campo, Grace Langan Del Campo, Olivia Langan, Kinley Langan, Carter Hinderks, Madelyn Hinderks and Mason Hinderks.
Services to celebrate Beverly’s life and mourn her passing will be at Valley Christian Church of Hood River with date and time to be announced soon.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations) 1401 Belmont Avenue, Hood River, Oregon 97031 (541) 386-1000.
Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
