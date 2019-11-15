William (Bill) M. Cannon was born in San Francisco, Calif., on Feb. 21, 1933, and died peacefully at home in Hood River, Ore., on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. A celebration of life will be held sometime in the spring. Bill’s father died when Bill was 4-and-a-half years old and he was raised as a single child. Bill is survived by the many friends he made in his community and throughout his Forest Service career, and his two cats.
From his childhood, Bill has had more than a passing interest in natural resource management and in financial investments. He liked to tell the story of riding a cable car down to Fisherman’s Wharf in San Francisco carrying his “crab ring” and bait to fish crabs off the docks. He also enjoyed telling the story of how he and a childhood friend opened a business to sell used comic books. They named their business “Bill & Dan’s Funny Book Stand, Inc.” He parlayed those interests into a professional career in forestry and an avocation of financial investing. He became a forester and an adept financial investor.
After high school, Bill went to a community college in San Francisco and studied forestry. He joined the Navy after completing a couple years in community college. He then spent four years of exciting active duty in the Navy in the Pacific. He was on Bikini Island during tests of the atomic bomb and later was on two trips to the Arctic as a weather man on an ice-breaker. After his discharge, he resumed his education at his beloved University of California to obtain a forestry degree.
He was hired by the USDA Forest Service and his first assignment was on the Gasquet Ranger District of the Six Rivers National Forest in northern California. Subsequently, he worked on the Stanislaus National Forest and also in Hawaii, San Francisco and Portland. He ended his forestry career with the USDA Forest Service in Washington, DC.
After retirement, he served as a volunteer with American Forests and helped coordinate the Big Tree program that helps identify, validate, and publish “champion” big trees of each species for the U.S. All along the way, he continued to meet and make new friends, travel on educational tours and to enjoy his retirement of “Gone Fishing.” After moving to Hood River in 2000, he became active in the Hood River Lions Club and continued with various volunteer efforts and support of the club. Whether it was parking cars or “bell ringing” for the Salvation Army, Bill’s civic endeavors of simply being a good citizen will be missed. RIP Brother.
