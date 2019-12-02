William (Bill) Burr Ward, 87, of White Salmon, Wash., passed away peacefully on Nov. 25, 2019 in the care of family and Hospice.
Bill was born in Seattle, Wash. to Jack and Fay (Pat) Ward on April 2, 1932. He attended K-12 in the West Seattle community, Seattle University, and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Forest Management from the University of Washington College of Forestry in 1954. He married the love of his life, Patricia (Patty) Lawrence, on March 21, 1953 in Aberdeen, Wash.
He served in the United States Air Force Airborne Division as a radar specialist (Pensacola, Fla. and Colville, Wash.) before pursuing his career in forestry. (Bill continued to serve in the Air Force Reserves, receiving an honorable discharge as a captain in 1970.) Bill began his career in forestry with J. Neils Lumber Company, became manager of logging operations for St. Regis, and was ultimately the resident manager of both forest and mill operations for Champion International in Klickitat County. During that time, Bill and his family lived in Glenwood, Klickitat, and White Salmon. After retiring from Champion International, Bill worked for several years as a Real Estate Agent with Pacific Rim Brokers in White Salmon.
Bill and Patty eventually moved to La Conner, Wash., where they built a home on the water in Shelter Bay and enjoyed many years of boating with family and friends in the San Juan Islands, and the Canadian Gulf and Discovery Islands. While there, Bill served as commodore of the Shelter Bay Yacht Club. They eventually returned to White Salmon to assist with their eldest son’s medical issues. They were devoted, supportive parents for all their children.
Bill and Patty were both outdoor enthusiasts and exceptional downhill skiers and instilled the same in their children. In addition to skiing, Bill and his family loved boating, camping, hiking and climbing. Bill and Patty also enjoyed endless hours caring for the gardens and grounds of their homes and taking many trips around the country with their travel trailer.
Bill and Patty were always very giving to their communities. Bill served on the board of The Maryhill Museum, and was very involved in local Lion’s Club activities, American Legion, United Methodist Church, and was one of the original activists for the White Salmon Swimming Pool replacement project.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Fay Ward; his wife of 64 years, Patty Ward; his son, William (Bul) B. Ward III; sister, Sally Mitchell; and his son-in-law, Tom Monahan.
Bill is survived by daughter Julee Hutchins and husband Jerry; daughter Teresa Monahan and partner David Sheppard; son Michael Ward and wife Theresa; and brother Jack (Skip) Ward and partner Kimberly Tozier. Bill’s grandchildren are Julee’s daughters Amity (Wehrman) Craig, Hanni Wehrman, Seidl (Wehrman) Brown, Rainee Rohrbacher-Mueller, and Tori Rogers; Teresa’s daughter Tia Jane Monahan; Bul’s children William B. (Bo) Ward IV, Benjamin Ward, Abigail (Abbi) Ward, and Allison (Alli) Ward; and Mike’s daughters Rachael and Madeleine (Maddie) Ward. Bill is also survived by his cousins Robert (Bob) Wilcox, Mollie (Wilcox) Stewart, James (Marty) Marthaler, and Ray (Buz) Marthaler. Bill is survived by many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews. The family reunions have been very large and much fun!
Bill’s ashes were laid to rest next to wife Patty and son Bill at the White Salmon Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held on March 21 (Bill and Patty’s anniversary). Time and location will later be announced and posted in the White Salmon Enterprise.
Memorials may be given in Bill’s name to The White Salmon Pool Replacement Project, The Lion’s Club Scholarship Fund, Skyline Hospital Foundation, and/or a favorite cause of your choice.
Bill’s family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Dr. Christopher Samuels, all the staff at Skyline Hospital and Physical Therapy, Community Hospice, Gardner Funeral Home, United Methodist Church, Toni Stencil, Rudy and Karen Dierickx, The Chamberlain family, and all of Bill and Patty’s dear friends for their care, support, and love.