Billie Louise (Perkins) Morris — “Mrs. Doke” to a generation of Hood River high school students — died in Martinez, Calif., July 1, 2020. Billie was a business education teacher at Hood River Valley High School for nearly 20 years, touching the lives of countless students. She was 85 years old.
Billie was born Oct. 14, 1934, to George and Lillie Perkins, joining older siblings Leonard “Ray” and Velma. The family was raised on a pear and apple farm in the lower Hood River Valley. After graduating from Hood River High School, Billie went on to earn a teaching degree at Pacific University, graduating in 1955.
The following year, she met Clarence Joseph Doke. They married in 1956, raising children Jeff, Mike, Patti and Joni in Hood River. After the couple divorce in 1970, Billie began her career with Hood River County schools. She was a counselor and business teacher at the newly opened Hood River Valley High School, becoming Business Education Teacher in 1972. She would continue teaching a generation of students until her retirement in 1989.
In 1988, Billie rekindled a friendship with Clifton Robert “Bob” Morris Jr. of The Dalles, Ore. She married Bob during that year’s Christmas season, beginning a relationship of love, travel and family from their home in The Dalles. The marriage to Bob was a fulfilling time for Billie. The couple traveled to Yuma, Ariz., each winter and enjoyed camping with family and friends. Billie maintained strong friendships wherever she found herself.
Billie remained in The Dalles following Bob’s 2002 passing, and still made her way to southern Arizona each winter. In 2010, she moved to Reno, Nev., to live with her daughter Joni Spade and grandson Michael; Joni had followed Billie’s example and became a teacher herself. Joni passed away in 2013, and Billie relocated in Martinez, Calif., to live near her eldest son, Jeff.
Billie loved the Columbia Gorge and Mount Hood, and her many friends here. She was dedicated to her four children, who she always encouraged.
Survivors include children and spouses Jeff and Sue Doke of Martinez, Calif., Mike Doke and Janice Willy of White Salmon, Wash., and Patti and Dave Trail of Shelton, Wash.; grandchildren Sarah and George McCann, Hannah McFadden, Marti Doke and Jesse Doke; sister Velma Smith; sister-in-law Phyllis Perkins; nieces and nephews Candice Risley, Lisa Perkins, Stacie Perkins, Gary Smith and Chris Smith; Bob’s family, Bob and Cleta Morris, Sherry and Lloyd Clark, Dawn and Myron Egbert, Dianna Whitwell and Randy Morris; and Bob’s grandchildren Angie and Sean Gorley, Timmy Morris, Amber Tauala, Kenny Whitwell, Jeff Morris, Joey Morris and Morgan Egbert. She was preceded in death by grandson Michael Boyle (2011), daughter Joni (2013), her parents, brother Ray, stepmother Leota Perkins, and husband Bob.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family plans to hold a memorial service in spring 2021 at Pine Grove Cemetery.