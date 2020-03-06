Robert “Bob” Lynn Tittle, age 77, of Cascade Locks, Ore., passed away on Feb. 24, 2020, at his home, with family by his side.
He was born on Nov. 8, 1942, in Dyersburg, Tenn., to Jonas Pete and Alta B. (McFadden) Tittle.
Bob was raised and lived in Salinas, Calif., where he met and married Sue Ross out of high school and had two wonderful children, Lorie Lynn and Mark Wayne Tittle, who they love dearly. Bob and Sue remained friends after divorcing, until his death.
He met and married his current wife, Kathy (Drew Armstrong) Tittle, of whom they have been best friends and soulmates and nearly inseparable for 43 years, until “death do us part.” He helped raise her son, James Armstrong Jr., as his own. He loved all his children and was very proud of the adults they have become.
Bob was a hard worker and had many jobs throughout his life and did them all well, receiving top awards in many. He felt he would master them and then would get bored and find his next career. He was a millwright at Goodyear, ran a catering truck in Hollywood at Disney Ranch back in the day, was a great mechanic, a top insurance agent at Cal Farm in Salinas, and top manager at Radio Shack.
After this, he and Kathy moved to her hometown of Cascade Locks. They bought Cascade Locks Chevron and Towing, which they operated for almost 15 years and received many top awards, before retiring in 2003 to travel the county by motorhome and snowbird in Lake Havasu, Ariz. They met many wonderful friends during the four winters they traveled.
His hobbies included gardening (his parents were sharecroppers before he was born), woodworking, welding, making things with his hands, fishing, and watching NASCAR. They once traveled to Talladega Speedway and spent a week at the track. He was the family “McGyver” and perfectionist, and he was also a private pilot.
Bob is survived by his loving wife Kathy; children Lorie (Paula Sinclair) Tittle, Mark (Suzi Brannan) Tittle, and James Jr. (Julie Caldwell) Armstrong; grandchildren Danica Hoeckendorf, Zander Tittle and most recently welcomed into the fold Amanda and Damon Wagner; his loving nephews Michael, Matthew and Craig Kilpatrick; and his only living aunt, Joyce Taylor, who called him religiously to the end; a special mention to Kathy’s niece Jennifer (Rodregues) Polzel and her daughters Amaya and Alliya Whitfield, who moved here from Connecticut, to learn the real meaning of true family love from Uncle Bob and Aunt Kathy); and family friend, Spencer Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his only two siblings and doting elder sisters, Imogene (Jean) Tittle Kilpatrick and LaGreta (Rita) Tittle O’Brien Reed.
This branch of the Tittle family almost never happened, as a very interesting episode in GeneologyTV.org “Photo Restoration & Tittle Family Story” was told online by his great-cousin Deb Jeter Andrew.
Honorable mentions go to his best friend, who was married to his ex-wife Sue, Graham Bud Gulick; Bud’s loving children, Rick (who preceded his father in death); his daughter, Annette (Giovani) Escoto and their son, Tyler; and Bud’s youngest son, Steven Gulick, and his daughter, Dakota. You were all family to Bob and Kathy and loved always.
Bob was a standup guy and will be missed terribly by his family and friends, including sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, cousins, etc. All loved him.
He also leaves behind his two fur baby German Shepherds, Codi and Lacey, who are lost without him and trying to understand where their daddy went.
There will be no funeral, but a private celebration of life is planned for the summertime, which he loved along with his garden that he taught his wife to try to replicate.
We know Bob is in the Pilot’s Lounge in Heaven. Fly High Bob!