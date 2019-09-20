Bobby Gene Caldwell passed away on Aug. 9, 2019, at his home in Suwanee, Ga. Previously from Gladstone, Ore., he was born in Muskogee, Okla., on July 20, 1928. His parents were Jessie and Cora Maureen Caldwell and he was the third oldest of their 12 children. His family moved to Hood River, Ore.,in 1946.
Bobby bravely served in the Korean War. He was a proud member of Oregon Retailers Union Local 555.
He is survived by his wife, Betteann; daughters, Valerie Breen, Vanessa Zerzan and Melaine’ Ruberg; son Jeffrey Johnston; grandchildren, Nicholas Pate, Andrew Zerzan, Amanda Zerzan, Michael Ove Smith, Amber Zerzan, Veronica McOmie and Madeline Ruberg; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Martha Durham, Linda Rozman and Sue Weir; brothers, Joel Caldwell and Billy Caldwell; and all their spouses, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Bobby was a loving, kind, and gentle man with a delightful sense of humor and was loved and adored by his family and friends. We will miss him everyday forever.
He will be buried at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Ore., at a future date.