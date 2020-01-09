Brett William Requa of The Dalles, Ore., passed away peacefully at his home on Nov. 18, 2019, with his wife Chantelle (Shaun) and his children, Austin and Amy, by his side.
Brett was born in Seattle, Wash., on June 23, 1965, to Charles Requa and April Hubbell. He lived in Mountlake Terrace, Wash., during his childhood and enjoyed spending time with his wonderful and large extended family in the Seattle area.
Brett took delight in the many hours sailing in the San Juan Islands with his dad and brothers. He attended Mountlake Terrace High School and graduated in 1983. He moved to Oregon and attended Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham, Ore., graduating with a degree in Fisheries in 1987. He met his wife, Chantelle, during his very first day at college. He always teased her saying he knew that she liked him because she would tap him on the arm when they would pass each other on campus.
Brett married Chantelle on Dec. 28, 1987, and they moved to Cascade Locks, Ore., where Brett started his 32-year career with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife at Oxbow Fish Hatchery. Brett worked at all three Gorge hatcheries, Oxbow, Cascade and Bonneville, before being promoted to hatchery coordinator for the East Region in 2014. Brett was well liked and respected during his time with the ODFW. He had a wonderful sense of humor, pride in the department and was a man with high character and integrity who was loved and respected by all who worked with him.
He was very proud of his children, Austin, born in 1995, and Amy in 1999. He was a loving and devoted husband and father and was involved in all his family’s activities, which included sporting events, scouting with Troop 282 and soap box derby racing. He never missed a dance or piano recital, a track/cross country race, basketball, soccer, golf or any other event Austin and Amy were involved in.
He took his family on many adventures, including visiting all 50 states as a family. Brett was an avid hiker and hiked/backpacked many trails in the Gorge. Brett earned his private pilot’s license, was a certified scuba diver and a volunteer firefighter. Brett enjoyed photography and especially enjoyed taking photos of his children at all their sporting events and activities. He adored his church family at Riverside Church and took joy in the retreats to Camp Adams, and always had a skit or bad joke to share.
He lived every second of his 54 years on this earth with an adventurous and loving spirit. He was a kind and gentle soul who lived his life to the fullest. He is now home with a loving God and is one of our Angels in Heaven.
Brett is survived by his loving wife, Chantelle Requa; son, Austin Requa; daughter, Amy Requa; Kerri Paasche and Adam McCaw, who he loved as his own children; parents, April and Ron Barrett of Birch Bay, Wash.; Janet Hutchins of Portland, Ore.; Joanne Benningfield and Rolf Birchfield of Rockaway Beach; Stephen, Jess and Allie Benningfield; brothers Shawn Requa and wife Dori, Luke Requa and wife Hilary, and Charlie Requa; his nephews, Henry and Oliver; niece Gracie; and numerous uncles, aunts and cousins. Brett was preceded in death by his father, Charles Requa.
A celebration of Brett’s life will be held on Feb. 29 at 2 p.m. at Riverside Community Church, 317 State St., Hood River. Pastor Vicky Stifter will officiate.
Memorial contributions may be made in Brett’s honor to Riverside Community Church in Hood River, Celilo Cancer Center in The Dalles or Providence Hospice of the Gorge, C/O Anderson’s Tribute Center, 204 E. State, The Dalles, OR 97058.
The family would like to thank all of Brett’s health team, including the Sarcoma specialists at OHSU, the team at Celilo Cancer Center, MCMC and Providence Hospice of the Gorge for their loving care for him over the last six years.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center • Celilo Chapel, 204 E. Fourth St., The Dalles. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.
“Your life is made of two dates and a dash. Make the most of the dash.”