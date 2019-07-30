Bruce Edward Daniel was born Feb. 17, 1956, in Pasadena, Calif. He grew up in Hillsboro, Ore., and was the youngest of three children born to Donald and Norma Daniel.
Bruce is survived by mother Norma Daniel, wife Carol Daniel, siblings Larry Daniel and Denise Stasel, sons Jerrod and Jeff Daniel, stepchildren Shelly Knopsnyder and Sam Kuhnhausen, and five grandchildren, which includes one due to arrive this November.
Bruce spent most of his childhood outdoors taking road trips, gold panning, rock hunting and was involved in 4-H, raising farm animals and riding the family horse. Bruce also enjoyed gardening, hunting and fishing.
Bruce attended Hillsboro High School, where he met his high school sweetheart, Lori Birkel. They were married for 17 years. Their first child, Jerrod, soon arrived and was followed by twins, Jeffrey and Joey.
During his career, Bruce worked at Gender Machine in Portland, Ore., where he was a welder and metal fabricator. Later he worked at Bear Mountain in Cascade Locks, Ore., as a millwright.
In 1995, Bruce started a second chapter in his life and married Carol Kuhnhausen and settled in Cascade Locks.
Bruce was very creative and enjoyed making yard décor from recycled metal. He enjoyed searching for and collecting antiques and was a garage sale connoisseur. He loved finding sales with Carol and cherished the treasures they found together.
Bruce died peacefully and was reunited with his son, Joey, and father, Don, on July 23, 2019. His fun sense of humor will be terribly missed by his family and friends. Bruce often said he felt he was in heaven when he stepped outside the door as he deeply appreciated the peace and tranquility he found in nature.
Bruce’s celebration of life will be Friday, Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. in the Port Pavilion, 395 Portage Road, Cascade Locks. Please RSVP to Shelly at 541-661-4484 for this potluck-style celebration. Sandwiches and soft drinks will be provided.
