Bruce Ray Maurer, 64, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born in Hood River, Ore., on Sept. 23, 1955, to Ronald Henry and Azalea Barnett Maurer and was a 1974 graduate of Hood River Valley High School. On May 14, 1977, he married Debra McQueen and together they had three children. In 2005, they relocated to Tupelo, Miss., to be closer to his family. For over 30 years he worked as a maintenance mechanic at Diamond Fruit Growers and had recently been working as the head engineer at Fusion Hospitality. Bruce was affectionately known as “the guy in the hat.” He enjoyed camping, boating and grilling which he often captured on video. He loved his grandchildren and shooting fireworks.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Debra Maurer of Tupelo; three children, Kellen Maurer (Christi “Bo”) of Brandon, Kyle Maurer of Tupelo and Katy Holcomb (Keaston) of New Albany; four grandchildren, Kellen Maurer, Jr., Mylee Jayne Maurer, Charlee Rose Holcomb and Luke McNair Maurer; brother, Steve Maurer; and a host of extended family including nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Vickie Maurer.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.