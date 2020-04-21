Cordell Bud Papstein 98, passed away April 1, 2020, in Hood River, Ore. For the past eight years, he resided at Parkhurst Place. Bud was born May 22, 1921, to Frank and Laura (Bauley) Papstein, in Jamestown, N.D. At the age of 12, he moved with his parents to Oregon. They resided on the Bee Ranch, near Grand Ronde. He helped his dad at a local gas station and sold their honey at a roadside stand. Bud graduated from Willamina High School in 1940. He then joined the Navy and became an Aviation Machinist’s Mate. Bud had a variety of jobs over the years, which included logging, working at the Sheridan Grain Company, cowboying on a ranch in Idaho and finally groundskeeper at Bonneville Dam. He retired in 1983. His “green thumb” was evident in the abundant vegetable gardens and beautiful flowers he grew.
Bud had a great love of the outdoors and spent much of his spare time enjoying it. Many of his years were spent hunting and fishing. His greatest passion above all was his “beloved birds.” His knowledge of them was astounding. After retirement, he would drive to the port twice a day to feed the geese and watch their activity. He would document information regarding the geese, humming birds and Bald Eagles on his calendar at home.
He was preceded in death by his beloved sister, Frances, and brother-in-law, Willard Flynn. Bud was a dear man who was loved by all and will be missed by many.
Interment will be at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Ore. Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson’s Tribute Center, Hood River. Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com to leave a note of condolence for the family.