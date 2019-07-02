Alvin Lynn Still, more commonly known as Butch, was born Sept. 5, 1941, in Arcata, Calif. Butch took his final breath on June 24, 2019, in his home of 50-plus years in Odell, Ore.; he was 77.
Butch was raised by his Ma (Aunt Oleta) and Uncle Ralph with his beloved cousins, Mikey (Retta) and Triger, in Los Gatos, Calif. In his younger years, he was lovingly called Red by his family, although his Uncle Ralph nicknamed him Butch and it stuck for life.
He was married to his lovely wife, Pat. They met in Los Gatos and were married on Nov. 16, 1963. They moved to Odell in 1969 and bought their iconic home. They would tell stories of how when they bought it, it was nothing but a squirrel’s nest. Butch worked hard to make their home into what it is today.
He was father to his daughters and sons-in-laws, Brenda and Jason of White Salmon, Wash., and Pam and Jeff of Hood River, Ore. He was a wonderful Pa to Katie, Jeremiah, Mollie, Ciena and Shaiyan, as well as great-grandpa to Matthew. Butch enjoyed his grandchildren immensely and always taught them the importance of hard work and education. He was a great example to them on how hard work will get you anywhere you want to go. His grandchildren loved him more than life itself as well and will continue to carry his lessons into the rest of their lives.
Butch moved to Odell in 1969 to continue his job with the telephone company as a cable splicer. He worked for the telephone company for 35 years in Hood River and for another 10 years where he began his career in California. He met many of his beloved friends through this job. Butch was also the local CWA (Communication Workers of America) union president for many years. He was passionate about worker’s rights and instilled this passion in his family.
In his free time, Butch absolutely adored to hunt, fish and do just about anything outdoors, especially with his grandchildren. In their retirement, Butch and Pat took three summer trips to Alaska through Canada, which he raved about to his family, and were able to attend many sporting events of their grandchildren. Butch was extremely proud of his grandchildren for playing softball/baseball (and for everything else they did), as one of his great loves was the game of softball. Butch played softball with the telephone company for many years. In his softball playing, he loved to blast “Centerfield” by John Fogerty, which is something his daughters will never forget.
Butch was a volunteer firefighter for Odell Fire (later Wy’East) for around 45 years. He originally joined the department in 1970. He was a fire captain and co-assistant fire chief during his active service. Butch greatly adored his service in the fire department and talked highly of it.
Butch was also a lover of animals, especially his precious Saint Bernard, Bernie. He raised many animals on his farm over the years.
Butch Still is survived by his wife Pat; daughters, Brenda (husband Jason) and Pam (husband Jeff); grandchildren, Katie, Jeremiah, Mollie, Ciena and Shaiyan; great-grandson, Matthew; as well as sister, Jessie Dietrick of Redding, Calif., brother, Skip Still of Greenbrier, Calif., and cousins, Mikey (Retta) Besse and Triger Young of Green Valley, Ariz.
Butch’s service will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church on July 6 at 2 p.m. Overflow parking will be available at the Vineyard Church.
In lieu of flowers, they ask for donations to the Wy’East fire department, PO Box 56, Odell, OR 97044, or Hearts of Hospice, 2621 Wasco St, Hood River, OR, 97031.
